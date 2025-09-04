Criminal Charges and Wealth: A Deep Dive into India's Ministers

An alarming 47 per cent of ministers across India have criminal cases against them, according to an analysis by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). Serious offenses such as murder, kidnapping, and crimes against women were among the charges, the report highlighted. This analysis was conducted across 643 ministers spanning 27 state assemblies, Union Territories, and the Union Council of Ministers.

The findings surfaced shortly after the central government introduced bills to suspend ministers arrested on serious charges. Party-specific data shows that the Telugu Desam Party has the highest percentage of ministers with criminal charges, while states such as Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand reported no such cases among their ministers.

Beyond criminal charges, the ADR report also threw light on the financial assets of ministers. With Karnataka leading, nearly a dozen assemblies boast billionaire ministers. The richest minister was identified as Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani of the TDP, with assets worth Rs 5,705 crore. A few ministers reported having modest wealth, with declared assets barely crossing a few lakh rupees.