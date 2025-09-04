Left Menu

Criminal Charges and Wealth: A Deep Dive into India's Ministers

A study from the Association for Democratic Reforms reveals that nearly half of Indian ministers declare criminal cases against themselves, including serious charges. Additionally, a detailed asset analysis finds that several ministers are billionaires, with the richest declaring assets worth over Rs 5,705 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:47 IST
Criminal Charges and Wealth: A Deep Dive into India's Ministers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An alarming 47 per cent of ministers across India have criminal cases against them, according to an analysis by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). Serious offenses such as murder, kidnapping, and crimes against women were among the charges, the report highlighted. This analysis was conducted across 643 ministers spanning 27 state assemblies, Union Territories, and the Union Council of Ministers.

The findings surfaced shortly after the central government introduced bills to suspend ministers arrested on serious charges. Party-specific data shows that the Telugu Desam Party has the highest percentage of ministers with criminal charges, while states such as Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand reported no such cases among their ministers.

Beyond criminal charges, the ADR report also threw light on the financial assets of ministers. With Karnataka leading, nearly a dozen assemblies boast billionaire ministers. The richest minister was identified as Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani of the TDP, with assets worth Rs 5,705 crore. A few ministers reported having modest wealth, with declared assets barely crossing a few lakh rupees.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt Over Om Prakash Rajbhar's 'Goons' Remark

Protests Erupt Over Om Prakash Rajbhar's 'Goons' Remark

 India
2
Germany's Economic Crossroads: Bold Promises, Slow Reforms

Germany's Economic Crossroads: Bold Promises, Slow Reforms

 Global
3
Crackdown on CAPITALIX Investment Scam in Kerala

Crackdown on CAPITALIX Investment Scam in Kerala

 India
4
UK Shares Inch Up as Retail and Utility Stocks Lead the Charge

UK Shares Inch Up as Retail and Utility Stocks Lead the Charge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025