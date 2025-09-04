Senate Hearings Highlight Tensions over Vaccine Policy and Fed Independence

The tension between Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump's administration comes under scrutiny with upcoming hearings highlighting key issues in U.S. vaccine policy and the independence of the Federal Reserve.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to appear before the Senate Finance Committee following a controversial CDC firing. At the same time, Trump's economic adviser Stephen Miran will face the Senate Banking Committee during his Fed board nomination process, amid critiques of Trump's attempts to expand control over federal spending.

Senators are grappling with maintaining their constitutional authority while balancing bipartisan efforts to prevent government shutdowns. With concerns about public health and economic stability at the forefront, the hearings promise to showcase significant party dynamics and policy debates.