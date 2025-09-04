Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Critiques Opposition Amid Maratha Quota Resolution

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has taken aim at the opposition for attempting to politicalize the Maratha reservation protest, which was quickly resolved by the state government. Pawar, speaking at an event in Pune, highlighted the administration's dedication to the public's welfare.

The protest, led by activist Manoj Jarange, culminated in a hunger strike starting August 29 in Mumbai. The strike ended on Tuesday after the Devendra Fadnavis government agreed to most of Jarange's demands, including an order for Kunbi caste certificates to be issued to Maratha community members with historical evidence of Kunbi ancestry.

Pawar noted that despite initial opposition criticism, the government's effective response has since silenced many of its critics. He also mentioned the upcoming local body elections, stating they might occur in January, while emphasizing that the final decision rests with the Election Commission.