Chirag Paswan Criticizes Gandhi and Yadav's Silence over Modi Insults

Union Minister Chirag Paswan criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for not condemning abuses hurled at PM Narendra Modi during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. Paswan warned that their silence might impact the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. He also highlighted past incidents involving his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:59 IST
Union Minister Chirag Paswan has strongly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for their reluctance to condemn verbal abuses directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

Addressing the media, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Paswan emphasized that the silence of these leaders amounts to a tacit approval of misconduct, predicting political repercussions in the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Highlighting past instances, Paswan further alleged that abusive language was previously used against his family in Tejashwi Yadav's presence, leading to electoral consequences for their party.

