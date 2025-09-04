Left Menu

France's Socialist Party Proposes Bold Tax Reforms Amidst Political Tensions

France's Socialist Party plans to increase taxes on the super-rich and oppose austerity measures if it gains power after Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's expected fall. The party's counter-budget aims to address debt and deficit issues with tax hikes and strategic budget cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Socialist Party in France has announced intentions to impose higher taxes on the wealthiest individuals and reject austerity measures if the party takes control following the anticipated downfall of Prime Minister Francois Bayrou next week.

Bayrou faces a confidence vote on Monday, called to pass unpopular budget austerity measures for 2026, which opposition parties are expected to oppose. If Bayrou loses, President Emmanuel Macron might have to appoint a new premier from the centre-left ranks to manage the fragmented parliament.

Socialist Party chief Olivier Faure expressed that it's time to depart from Macron's fiscal strategies and introduced a counter-budget plan. This plan, unlike Bayrou's, focuses on new income sources targeting the wealthy, budget cuts, and would reduce the deficit by adding a proposed 2% tax on personal wealth over 100 million euros.

