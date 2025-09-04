Left Menu

Putin Condemns Trump's Outdated Tactics Towards Emerging Powers

Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized US President Donald Trump for imposing outdated colonial-era pressure on major economies like India and China. Putin emphasized the resilience and historical challenges faced by these nations and urged for respectful partnerships. Trump's tariff policies against India and China highlight tensions in international trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:20 IST
Putin Condemns Trump's Outdated Tactics Towards Emerging Powers
  • Country:
  • China

Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized US President Donald Trump for employing colonial-era tactics in dealing with powerful economies like India and China. During China's victory parade, Putin highlighted the need for understanding and respect in international partnerships, especially with nations that have overcome significant historical challenges.

Putin argued that the leadership in countries with large populations and complex political systems cannot be pressured into submission. These nations have experienced long periods of colonial rule and attacks on their sovereignty, shaping their current political behaviors and decisions.

Trump, targeting India and China, imposed significant tariffs, including a 50 percent tariff on India's purchase of Russian oil. Although an interim deal with China lowered these tariffs, the initial aggressive trade measures illustrate ongoing tensions in global economic relations.

TRENDING

1
K'taka cabinet decides to recommend state election commission to hold panchayat, urban local body polls using ballot papers: Minister.

K'taka cabinet decides to recommend state election commission to hold pancha...

 India
2
BJD Calls for Complete GST Exemption on Kendu Leaves and Handloom Products

BJD Calls for Complete GST Exemption on Kendu Leaves and Handloom Products

 India
3
GST Reforms: A 'Bumper Gift' for Indian Citizens

GST Reforms: A 'Bumper Gift' for Indian Citizens

 India
4
Bridging the Language Gap in Homeownership with Bilingual AI

Bridging the Language Gap in Homeownership with Bilingual AI

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025