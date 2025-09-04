Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized US President Donald Trump for employing colonial-era tactics in dealing with powerful economies like India and China. During China's victory parade, Putin highlighted the need for understanding and respect in international partnerships, especially with nations that have overcome significant historical challenges.

Putin argued that the leadership in countries with large populations and complex political systems cannot be pressured into submission. These nations have experienced long periods of colonial rule and attacks on their sovereignty, shaping their current political behaviors and decisions.

Trump, targeting India and China, imposed significant tariffs, including a 50 percent tariff on India's purchase of Russian oil. Although an interim deal with China lowered these tariffs, the initial aggressive trade measures illustrate ongoing tensions in global economic relations.