Political Tensions Rise: Paswan Criticizes Congress for Alleged Disrespect
Union minister Chirag Paswan criticized the use of 'disrespectful language' for PM Modi and abuse targeted at his late mother during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's rally in Bihar. Paswan urged NDA supporters to counter the opposition and criticized RJD's core support base, emphasizing respect for women in politics.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Chirag Paswan launched a scathing critique against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's rally, denouncing what he termed as 'disrespectful language' directed towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother. The Lok Janshakti Party president addressed these concerns at a Muzaffarpur rally, expressing the cultural values of Bihar, where even children are addressed respectfully.
During the rally, Paswan highlighted an incident involving an INDIA bloc supporter hurling abuse at a Congress-organized event. The individual was subsequently arrested following a viral video of the incident. Paswan criticized the RJD-Congress alliance's attitude towards women and underscored the NDA's commitment to honoring them.
Chirag Paswan emphasized the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar as a choice between respect and disrespect towards women. He reiterated the NDA's stance, pledging to counter the opposition's divisive tactics with support from women and youth. The recent splits within his party, founded by his father, were also mentioned, as he called on supporters to embody his leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
