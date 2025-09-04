Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise: Paswan Criticizes Congress for Alleged Disrespect

Union minister Chirag Paswan criticized the use of 'disrespectful language' for PM Modi and abuse targeted at his late mother during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's rally in Bihar. Paswan urged NDA supporters to counter the opposition and criticized RJD's core support base, emphasizing respect for women in politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:59 IST
Political Tensions Rise: Paswan Criticizes Congress for Alleged Disrespect
Chirag Paswan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Chirag Paswan launched a scathing critique against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's rally, denouncing what he termed as 'disrespectful language' directed towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother. The Lok Janshakti Party president addressed these concerns at a Muzaffarpur rally, expressing the cultural values of Bihar, where even children are addressed respectfully.

During the rally, Paswan highlighted an incident involving an INDIA bloc supporter hurling abuse at a Congress-organized event. The individual was subsequently arrested following a viral video of the incident. Paswan criticized the RJD-Congress alliance's attitude towards women and underscored the NDA's commitment to honoring them.

Chirag Paswan emphasized the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar as a choice between respect and disrespect towards women. He reiterated the NDA's stance, pledging to counter the opposition's divisive tactics with support from women and youth. The recent splits within his party, founded by his father, were also mentioned, as he called on supporters to embody his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

 India
2
Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

 Nicaragua
3
U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025