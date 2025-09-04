High-Drama Unfolds in West Bengal Assembly Session
The West Bengal Assembly turned chaotic on the last day of a special session marked by slogan-shouting and physical altercations between TMC and BJP legislators. Five BJP MLAs were suspended, several legislators collapsed, and the session devolved into accusations and chaos, overshadowing its original agenda.
Uproar erupted in the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday during the special session's final day, as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's speech was repeatedly interrupted by slogan-shouting, resulting in the suspension of five BJP MLAs.
The session, convened to discuss Bengali harassment allegations, devolved into chaos with accusations of thievery hurled between BJP and TMC legislators, leading to physical scuffles requiring security intervention.
Despite the disorder, Banerjee critiqued the BJP for fostering 'linguistic terrorism,' while BJP leaders accused the Assembly officials of bias, calling the day a 'dark chapter' in Bengal's legislative history.
