Unrest in Bihar: Political Bandh Sparks Controversy Over Insults
In response to an alleged insult towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother by a Congress leader, the ruling NDA coalition initiated a five-hour Bihar bandh. While receiving mixed reactions, the bandh saw protests throughout the state, with allegations against BJP workers for misconduct during the bandh.
A five-hour bandh organized by the ruling NDA coalition unfolded across Bihar on Thursday to protest alleged disparaging comments made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. The shutdown elicited mixed reactions, with varying levels of participation and compliance across the state.
In Patna, the state's capital, normal life was slightly disrupted with fewer vehicles on the roads and some private schools closing their doors. Shops presented a mixed picture, with some choosing to remain open while others joined the bandh from 7 AM to noon. BJP and its alliance partners actively enforced the shutdown.
While the police reported no major disturbances, opposition parties, including the RJD and Congress, accused BJP supporters of misconduct, sharing videos purporting to show harassment of commuters, including women heading to work or medical appointments. Despite these allegations, the BJP received support from alliance partners JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party, and Hindustani Awam Morcha.
