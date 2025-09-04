Left Menu

Stephen Miran's Unconventional Fed Appointment Strategy

Stephen Miran, nominated by President Trump for the Federal Reserve board, announced he would remain a White House employee even if confirmed by the Senate. He plans to take an unpaid leave from his current White House role, only resigning if given a longer Fed term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:59 IST
  • United States

At a crucial Senate confirmation hearing, Stephen Miran, President Donald Trump's nominee for a position on the Federal Reserve board, revealed his intention to maintain his status as a White House employee despite the potential new role. This decision has sparked interest and speculation within the financial and political communities.

During the hearing with the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, Miran discussed his plan to assume his new responsibilities without stepping down from his current role. He would accomplish this by taking an unpaid leave of absence as chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, a strategy devised under legal counsel.

Should the opportunity arise for him to secure a longer tenure at the Fed, Miran indicated his readiness to resign fully from his White House position. His announcement has introduced a unique dynamic to the confirmation process and raised questions about the traditional separation between executive and central banking roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

