Ethiopian Asylum Seeker's Conviction Sparks Immigration Debate

An Ethiopian asylum seeker, involved in a case that inflamed tensions around UK immigration, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage girl and another woman. His arrest in July led to protests outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, where he was temporarily housed, highlighting growing national unrest over asylum practices.

Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, the asylum seeker in question, was convicted at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court for multiple offenses, including attempting to sexually assault a 14-year-old girl and harassment. Prosecutor Rebecca Mundy emphasized the community's deep concern over the incident.

The issue of immigration has surged to the forefront of UK politics, overtaking even economic topics due to the record number of asylum claims. Kebatu's case and subsequent protests have intensified scrutiny of the government's management of migrant accommodations. The government plans to cease housing migrants in hotels by 2029.

(With inputs from agencies.)