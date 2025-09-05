Left Menu

Assam govt employees to get 'special casual leave' in Nov to spend time with parents

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-09-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 13:47 IST
The Assam government has declared two days of 'special casual leave' in November for its employees to spend time with their parents and parents-in-law, an official notification said.

The leaves under the 'Matri Pitri Vandana' scheme can be availed on November 14 and November 15 by applying through a dedicated portal as per guidelines, it said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had made an announcement in this regard in his first Independence Day speech after assuming office in 2021.

"... The Governor of Assam is pleased to allow the State Government employees to avail Special Casual Leave under Matri Pitri Vandana Scheme on 14th November, 2025 (Friday) and 15th November, 2025 (Saturday)," the notification said.

It added that the leaves can be utilised along with November 16 (Sunday), under the scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

