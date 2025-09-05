Left Menu

TN Guv, CM Stalin greet Malayalis on Onam; other leaders extend wishes

May the spirit of Onam inspire us to strengthen our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat 2047 prosperous, inclusive, and culturally rooted, the Governor added in a social media post.Chief Minister M K Stalin, in an official statement, said, Heartfelt Onam greetings to Malayali brothers and sisters who celebrate this harvest festival with joy and togetherness.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday extended greetings to those celebrating the harvest festival, Onam, in the state.

"Warmest greetings to all Indian brothers and sisters across the world on the auspicious occasion of Onam. We celebrate the return of the benevolent King Mahabali, whose timeless virtues of righteousness, compassion, devotion, and selflessness remind us of the very foundations of our civilisational ethos," Ravi said.

"May his blessings fill every home with peace, prosperity, and good health. May the spirit of Onam inspire us to strengthen our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat 2047— prosperous, inclusive, and culturally rooted," the Governor added in a social media post.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, in an official statement, said, "Heartfelt Onam greetings to Malayali brothers and sisters who celebrate this harvest festival with joy and togetherness. The festival reflects equality and unity through floral decorations, cultural programmes, and the traditional sadya." Malayalis have preserved the tradition of honouring King Mahabali through the festivities, he added.

"Onam is a reminder that a nation's prosperity becomes meaningful only when it is shared equally with everyone," Stalin further said, noting that ''Malayalis have showcased the unique cultural heritage of South India through the festival.'' Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief T T V Dhinakaran also extended their wishes on the occasion.

