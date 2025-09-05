Viral Video Sparks Debate on Gender Equality and Authority in Maharashtra
The controversy involving IPS officer Anjana Krishna and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar centers on a viral video revealing heated exchanges over illegal excavation. NCP leader Amol Mitkari questioned Krishna's actions, while Supriya Sule criticized the attack on the officer's credentials as unconstitutional and politically motivated.
IPS officer Anjana Krishna became the center of controversy following a viral video where she was seen in a heated exchange with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar over enforcement actions against illegal excavation. NCP leader Amol Mitkari accused Krishna of deliberately making and disseminating the video.
Mitkari questioned the officer's actions, alleging that Krishna instructed her associates to make the video viral and suggested scrutiny of her recruitment. He claimed questioning male and female officers equally is a constitutional mandate and wrote to the UPSC for a probe.
NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule responded, accusing those targeting Krishna of constitutional violations and stressed the need to protect civil service independence from political intimidation, tagging key leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
