Supriya Sule Criticizes Ajit Pawar Amidst Controversy with IPS Officer

Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra's Mahayuti alliance and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday, condemning his reported rebuke of a woman IPS officer in Solapur as a severe affront to the Constitution.

Sule expressed that this "systematic targeting" of IPS officer Anjana Krishna infringes upon guaranteed gender equality, urging Union Home Minister, Prime Minister, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take proper action to safeguard the dignity of public offices. She emphasized the need to protect executives from political coercion to preserve India's constitutional ideals.

Responding to the controversy, Pawar reiterated his respect for the police, clarifying that he did not intend to interfere with police operations but aimed to maintain calm in Solapur. Assuring strict actions against illegal activities, Pawar reaffirmed his commitment to transparent governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)