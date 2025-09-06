Egg Assault Shocks Political Arena: Aleema Khan Targeted

Aleema Khan, the sister of Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, became the target of an egg assault in Punjab province on Friday, according to local police reports.

The incident unraveled as Aleema addressed reporters outside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, where her brother is serving time. Social media footage captures the egging, followed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party supporters subduing two women responsible and handing them over to authorities.

Police stated the duo, traveling with the All-Government Employees Grand Alliance, targeted Aleema over her silence on their demands. The PTI called the attack politically motivated, a claim rejected by other political figures who condemned the act, stressing the need for dignity in politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)