Trump Denies Regime Change Intentions in Venezuela

President Donald Trump refuted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's accusation that the United States is pursuing regime change in Venezuela. Trump described Venezuela's recent election as 'very strange' but emphasized no regime change discussions. The focus remains on democratic processes and electoral integrity in Venezuela.

Updated: 06-09-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 02:27 IST
Trump Denies Regime Change Intentions in Venezuela
President Donald Trump has dismissed allegations from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro that the United States is orchestrating a regime change in Venezuela. Speaking to reporters, Trump clarified on Friday that such claims are unfounded.

Trump articulated concerns about the integrity of Venezuela's recent elections, describing them as 'very strange'. However, he insisted that regime change is not under discussion within U.S. policy circles.

These developments come amidst heightened tensions between the two nations, with Trump's statements seeking to underscore a focus on democratic norms and electoral transparency.

