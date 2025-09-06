Left Menu

Trump Expects Belarus to Release Political Prisoners Soon

U.S. President Donald Trump announced his expectation that Belarus will soon release many of its political prisoners. Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump cited a discussion with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko about the anticipated release of detainees, currently estimated at around 1,400 individuals.

In a recent statement from the Oval Office, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism that Belarus will soon free numerous political prisoners. This expectation follows a conversation Trump had with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, whom he described as "a very respected man."

Belarus is currently holding an estimated 1,400 political prisoners. Trump's remarks suggest a potential shift in the nation's political landscape under Lukashenko's leadership.

President Trump conveyed confidence in a forthcoming humanitarian gesture from the Belarusian government, indicating that the release could occur "in the pretty near future."

