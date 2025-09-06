Trump Expects Belarus to Release Political Prisoners Soon

In a recent statement from the Oval Office, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism that Belarus will soon free numerous political prisoners. This expectation follows a conversation Trump had with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, whom he described as "a very respected man."

Belarus is currently holding an estimated 1,400 political prisoners. Trump's remarks suggest a potential shift in the nation's political landscape under Lukashenko's leadership.

President Trump conveyed confidence in a forthcoming humanitarian gesture from the Belarusian government, indicating that the release could occur "in the pretty near future."

