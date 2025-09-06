Left Menu

U.S. Considers Military Strikes in Venezuela

Donald Trump explores military action against Venezuelan drug cartels. A recent strike in the Caribbean resulted in casualties, sparking tensions. The U.S. aims to combat narcotics trafficking and challenge Venezuela's leadership while official comments remain mum. Venezuela's Maduro urges respect for national sovereignty and opposes regime change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 05:27 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 05:27 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly considering military strikes against drug cartels operating within Venezuela, potentially marking a major shift in U.S.-Venezuelan relations. This information comes from multiple sources reported by CNN.

Such an action would represent a significant escalation, following an already tense situation where the U.S. military targeted a Venezuelan boat in the southern Caribbean. The attack left 11 people dead and was justified by Trump as a move against illegal narcotics transportation.

This incident appears to be part of a broader strategy to disrupt drug trafficking in the region and possibly challenge the leadership of Venezuela's leftist president, Nicolas Maduro. Official responses from both the White House and Venezuela's communications ministry remain undisclosed, while Maduro warns against U.S. plans for regime change, calling for respect of Venezuela's sovereignty.

