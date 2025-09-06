Gaurav Gogoi Urges Long-Term Vision for Manipur Peace Journey

Senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit to Manipur should not be perceived as the culmination of efforts, but rather the beginning of a concerted journey towards restoration of peace in the state.

Speaking on the sidelines of a program, Gogoi, the deputy leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, remarked that Manipur has yet to return to normalcy, indicating the absence of an elected government. He insisted that Modi's visit represents merely the beginning of a long path towards achieving peace, justice, reconciliation, and democratic governance in Manipur.

Highlighting the challenges still facing the region, Gogoi lamented the delay in high-level engagement, expressing hope the Prime Minister would acknowledge the wait by addressing past oversights upon visiting. Gogoi also addressed issues within Assam, promising to expose varied scandals attributed to the BJP government.

(With inputs from agencies.)