Left Menu

Gaurav Gogoi Urges Long-Term Vision for Manipur Peace Journey

Senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi emphasized that Prime Minister Modi's visit to Manipur should be the beginning of a journey towards peace and justice, not the ultimate goal. Gogoi criticized delays and stressed the necessity of healing and reconciliation among Manipur's people for lasting normalcy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-09-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 08:52 IST
Gaurav Gogoi Urges Long-Term Vision for Manipur Peace Journey
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit to Manipur should not be perceived as the culmination of efforts, but rather the beginning of a concerted journey towards restoration of peace in the state.

Speaking on the sidelines of a program, Gogoi, the deputy leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, remarked that Manipur has yet to return to normalcy, indicating the absence of an elected government. He insisted that Modi's visit represents merely the beginning of a long path towards achieving peace, justice, reconciliation, and democratic governance in Manipur.

Highlighting the challenges still facing the region, Gogoi lamented the delay in high-level engagement, expressing hope the Prime Minister would acknowledge the wait by addressing past oversights upon visiting. Gogoi also addressed issues within Assam, promising to expose varied scandals attributed to the BJP government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dembélé's Injury Strikes Panic: PSG's Champions League Defense in Jeopardy

Dembélé's Injury Strikes Panic: PSG's Champions League Defense in Jeopardy

 Poland
2
Chargers Stun Chiefs in Thrilling Brazilian NFL Opener

Chargers Stun Chiefs in Thrilling Brazilian NFL Opener

 Global
3
Technical Snag Forces IndiGo Flight Back to Kochi

Technical Snag Forces IndiGo Flight Back to Kochi

 India
4
Luis Suárez Hits Headlines with Another Suspension

Luis Suárez Hits Headlines with Another Suspension

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025