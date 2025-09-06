Left Menu

Kushwaha's Rally Highlights: A Call for BJP Cohesion in Bihar Elections

Upendra Kushwaha, RLM president, emphasized the importance of unity within the BJP-led NDA for success in the Bihar Assembly elections, warning against 'self-goals'. He criticized both internal party challenges and opposition leaders, urging for party evolution aligned with its political legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-09-2025 09:07 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 09:07 IST
Upendra Kushwaha
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha underscored the need for unity within the BJP-led NDA to secure success in the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Speaking at a rally marking the death anniversary of Jagdev Prasad, Kushwaha warned against internal 'self-goals' that could hinder electoral performance, as seen in previous elections.

Kushwaha critiqued the role of BJP leaders in Bihar, suggesting interference during his own electoral race when Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh contested as an independent. Adding a call for parliamentary delimitation, he advocated for an increase in Bihar's parliamentary seats based on its population.

In a veiled critique of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) party, he promoted the emergence of new leadership from within, citing past political movements. Addressing RJD's Tejashwi Yadav indirectly, Kushwaha underscored the importance of maintaining a respectable public profile, irrespective of political engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

