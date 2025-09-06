Left Menu

Modi and Trump's Diplomatic Dance: A Special Relationship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude for President Donald Trump's positive comments about India-US relations, emphasizing the strong strategic partnership between the two nations. Despite some momentary disagreements, both leaders value the special bond and continue to reinforce diplomatic ties.

Updated: 06-09-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 10:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep gratitude for President Donald Trump's positive remarks about India-US relations on Saturday.

In a social media post, Modi highlighted the strength and potential of the Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership between the countries. His response came shortly after President Trump described the US-India relationship as special and assured that their friendship endured despite occasional disagreements.

While addressing the media from the Oval Office, President Trump praised Modi as a great leader, reiterating his commitment to maintaining strong diplomatic ties. Modi reciprocated by affirming the solid foundation and forward-looking nature of the partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

