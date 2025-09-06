Modi and Trump's Diplomatic Dance: A Special Relationship
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude for President Donald Trump's positive comments about India-US relations, emphasizing the strong strategic partnership between the two nations. Despite some momentary disagreements, both leaders value the special bond and continue to reinforce diplomatic ties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep gratitude for President Donald Trump's positive remarks about India-US relations on Saturday.
In a social media post, Modi highlighted the strength and potential of the Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership between the countries. His response came shortly after President Trump described the US-India relationship as special and assured that their friendship endured despite occasional disagreements.
While addressing the media from the Oval Office, President Trump praised Modi as a great leader, reiterating his commitment to maintaining strong diplomatic ties. Modi reciprocated by affirming the solid foundation and forward-looking nature of the partnership.
