Modi and Trump's Diplomatic Dance: A Special Relationship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep gratitude for President Donald Trump's positive remarks about India-US relations on Saturday.

In a social media post, Modi highlighted the strength and potential of the Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership between the countries. His response came shortly after President Trump described the US-India relationship as special and assured that their friendship endured despite occasional disagreements.

While addressing the media from the Oval Office, President Trump praised Modi as a great leader, reiterating his commitment to maintaining strong diplomatic ties. Modi reciprocated by affirming the solid foundation and forward-looking nature of the partnership.

