Trump's Top Contenders for Federal Reserve Chair:

President Donald Trump is in the process of selecting a new Federal Reserve Chair, with three finalists vying for the top spot. Christopher Waller, Kevin Hassett, and Kevin Warsh are all candidates with distinct stances on monetary policy. The current chair, Jerome Powell, has faced criticism from Trump over his handling of interest rates.

Christopher Waller, one of the contenders, is a current Fed Governor who has been an advocate for policy easing. He has often dissented when the Fed chose not to cut rates, demonstrating his forward-thinking stance on economic policies. Betting markets currently place Waller's chances at around 27%.

Meanwhile, Kevin Hassett, another finalist, has aligned with Trump's economic viewpoints, supporting tariffs and expressing dissatisfaction with Fed policies under Powell. The third candidate, Kevin Warsh, has criticized the Fed's crisis-response policies and argues for a substantial reform of the central bank's role in the economy.