Mass Detention Sparks Diplomatic Tensions
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung initiated an intensive response to the detention of hundreds of South Koreans at a Hyundai factory in Georgia, U.S. This incident, part of President Trump's immigration crackdown, marks a significant point in U.S.-South Korea diplomatic and trade relations.
In a bold move Saturday, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called for comprehensive efforts to address the mass detention of hundreds of Korean nationals following an immigration raid at a Hyundai Motor factory in Georgia.
The unprecedented arrest of 475 workers has marked the largest immigration enforcement operation in U.S. history under President Donald Trump, intensifying diplomatic tensions.
This situation threatens to complicate the existing U.S.-South Korea trade dialogue, which encompasses $350 billion of South Korean investments in America, as both administrations strive to find common ground amidst escalating scrutiny over immigration policies.
