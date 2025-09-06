Controversial Palestinian Displacement Stirs Global Debate

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has strongly criticized claims labeling the displacement of Palestinians as voluntary, calling it 'nonsense.' His comment came as tensions in Gaza intensify.

Israel has promulgated advisories for the residents of Gaza City to relocate southward, citing military advancement into the city's central areas.

This development comes amidst a backdrop of escalating violence and increased international attention on the region's humanitarian plight.

(With inputs from agencies.)