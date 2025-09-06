Trump's Unwavering Support for Kennedy: A Healthcare Revolution?
President Donald Trump supports Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary, despite backlash over his controversial vaccine policies. Kennedy's actions, such as reducing vaccine research funding and firing the CDC head, have raised public health concerns and political risks, as reduced vaccination rates could lead to outbreaks.
President Donald Trump continues to back Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., despite immense pressure from Congress and public health experts over his drastic changes to U.S. vaccine policies.
Kennedy has made significant changes since taking office, including slashing vaccine research funding, limiting COVID-19 shot accessibility, and ousting the CDC's head. These actions have drawn warnings from public health professionals about potential risks to Americans' health and possible political fallout for Trump if disease outbreaks occur.
Despite these challenges, Trump remains supportive of Kennedy, appreciating his unique approach to healthcare reform. While Kennedy's stance raises alarms, Trump values his differing perspective. Their alliance, however, has led to predicted dire consequences for public health, according to experts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Navigating the Vaccine Maze: Confusion Marks Launch of Updated Covid-19 Shots
Governor Hochul's Bold Move: Expanding COVID-19 Vaccine Access
Health Minister Motsoaledi Undergoes Eye Surgery, Champions Public Healthcare
Turmoil within CDC: Kennedy's Vaccine Controversy Unfolds
Kennedy Revamps CDC Vaccine Panel with New Appointees