Trump's Unwavering Support for Kennedy: A Healthcare Revolution?

President Donald Trump continues to back Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., despite immense pressure from Congress and public health experts over his drastic changes to U.S. vaccine policies.

Kennedy has made significant changes since taking office, including slashing vaccine research funding, limiting COVID-19 shot accessibility, and ousting the CDC's head. These actions have drawn warnings from public health professionals about potential risks to Americans' health and possible political fallout for Trump if disease outbreaks occur.

Despite these challenges, Trump remains supportive of Kennedy, appreciating his unique approach to healthcare reform. While Kennedy's stance raises alarms, Trump values his differing perspective. Their alliance, however, has led to predicted dire consequences for public health, according to experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)