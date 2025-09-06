Ashok Siddharth Apologizes: A Former Leader's Plea for Reinstatement

Ashok Siddharth, a former MP from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), has issued a public apology to the party's chief, Mayawati. Expelled from the party earlier, Siddharth has taken to social media to express deep regret over his past actions and associations.

In his post, Siddharth described his reliance on 'wrong influences' and pledged not to repeat his mistakes. He emphasized his commitment to the party's discipline and pleaded with Mayawati for another chance to contribute under her guidance.

The recent internal dynamics of the BSP have seen significant shifts, with familial ties influencing leadership roles, such as Akash Anand's appointment as national coordinator, reflecting ongoing strategic decisions within the party's hierarchy.

(With inputs from agencies.)