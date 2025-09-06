Left Menu

Ashok Siddharth Apologizes: A Former Leader's Plea for Reinstatement

Former BSP MP Ashok Siddharth has publicly apologized to party chief Mayawati after being expelled. In a social media post, Siddharth expressed regret for his past actions and committed to adhering to party discipline if reinstated. This plea follows similar situations within the BSP leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-09-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 18:37 IST
Ashok Siddharth Apologizes: A Former Leader's Plea for Reinstatement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ashok Siddharth, a former MP from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), has issued a public apology to the party's chief, Mayawati. Expelled from the party earlier, Siddharth has taken to social media to express deep regret over his past actions and associations.

In his post, Siddharth described his reliance on 'wrong influences' and pledged not to repeat his mistakes. He emphasized his commitment to the party's discipline and pleaded with Mayawati for another chance to contribute under her guidance.

The recent internal dynamics of the BSP have seen significant shifts, with familial ties influencing leadership roles, such as Akash Anand's appointment as national coordinator, reflecting ongoing strategic decisions within the party's hierarchy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beef Bust in Khalsa Mohalla: Three Arrested

Beef Bust in Khalsa Mohalla: Three Arrested

 India
2
BCCI Set for Leadership Overhaul at September AGM

BCCI Set for Leadership Overhaul at September AGM

 India
3
Crackdown on Ticket Touting: NFR Arrests Three in Recent Operations

Crackdown on Ticket Touting: NFR Arrests Three in Recent Operations

 India
4
Tragic Loss: First-Year Medical Student's Suicide Sparks Concern

Tragic Loss: First-Year Medical Student's Suicide Sparks Concern

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025