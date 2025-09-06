Left Menu

BJP Workshop: Felicitation and Future Strategies

The BJP is organizing a two-day workshop for its MPs at the Parliament complex, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi might be felicitated for GST reforms. The event aims to highlight positive public response to GST changes and strategize for the upcoming Bihar elections, amidst a looming vice-presidential vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 19:14 IST
BJP Workshop: Felicitation and Future Strategies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A two-day workshop featuring BJP MPs is set to commence on Sunday within the Parliament complex. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to receive accolades for the recent GST reforms.

Though the event was scheduled earlier, sources indicate that Modi's participation is now anticipated. According to party insiders, the Prime Minister could be recognized for unveiling the new GST slabs—an initiative lauded by the BJP for alleviating tax pressures and propelling economic growth.

The BJP and its allies are buoyed by the initial wave of public approval linked to lower prices on various items, hoping this will translate into electoral gains in the upcoming Bihar polls. The workshop will also cover the party's historical journey and offer parliamentarians strategies to enhance their efficiency. Additionally, Modi is slated to host a dinner for BJP and allied MPs on Monday, in anticipation of the vice-presidential election.

TRENDING

1
Beef Bust in Khalsa Mohalla: Three Arrested

Beef Bust in Khalsa Mohalla: Three Arrested

 India
2
BCCI Set for Leadership Overhaul at September AGM

BCCI Set for Leadership Overhaul at September AGM

 India
3
Crackdown on Ticket Touting: NFR Arrests Three in Recent Operations

Crackdown on Ticket Touting: NFR Arrests Three in Recent Operations

 India
4
Tragic Loss: First-Year Medical Student's Suicide Sparks Concern

Tragic Loss: First-Year Medical Student's Suicide Sparks Concern

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025