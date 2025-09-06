BJP Workshop: Felicitation and Future Strategies

A two-day workshop featuring BJP MPs is set to commence on Sunday within the Parliament complex. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to receive accolades for the recent GST reforms.

Though the event was scheduled earlier, sources indicate that Modi's participation is now anticipated. According to party insiders, the Prime Minister could be recognized for unveiling the new GST slabs—an initiative lauded by the BJP for alleviating tax pressures and propelling economic growth.

The BJP and its allies are buoyed by the initial wave of public approval linked to lower prices on various items, hoping this will translate into electoral gains in the upcoming Bihar polls. The workshop will also cover the party's historical journey and offer parliamentarians strategies to enhance their efficiency. Additionally, Modi is slated to host a dinner for BJP and allied MPs on Monday, in anticipation of the vice-presidential election.