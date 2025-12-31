Parliament's Year in Review: A Legislative Snapshot

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha dedicated less than 30% of their sessions this year to legislative business, including the discussion and passing of bills, according to a report by a legislative think tank.

In its comprehensive analysis, PRS Legislative highlighted that the Question Hour operated for less time than scheduled. The Lok Sabha's Question Hour occurs from 11 am to noon, whereas it is scheduled from noon to 1 pm in the Rajya Sabha.

This year, a total of 31 bills were passed, including one altering waqf property regulations and another simplifying income tax laws. Bans on online money games were enacted, and the nuclear and insurance sectors saw deregulation. MGNREGA's employment guarantee now extends to 125 days, with modified funding terms between the Centre and states.