Defamation Clash: Political Battle Intensifies Over Dharmasthala Allegations

Tamil Nadu Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil has filed a criminal defamation lawsuit against Karnataka BJP MLA Janardhan Reddy for allegations linking him to the Dharmasthala case, denouncing them as politically motivated. Reddy claims readiness to face the case. Senthil emphasizes his disconnection from the accusations.

Tamil Nadu Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil has moved to file a criminal defamation case against Karnataka MLA Janardhan Reddy, alleging politically motivated claims against him linked to the Dharmasthala case. Senthil, who has served as an IAS officer in Karnataka, asserts no involvement in the allegations, marking them as part of a right-wing coordinated effort against his political stance.

Reddy, aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party, had previously implicated Senthil in the orchestration of the Dharmasthala incident, a claim he flatly rejects. Senthil openly challenges Reddy's assertions and suggests the initiation of a CBI and NIA probe to clear his name, asserting that Tamil Nadu politics is being undeservedly brought into Karnataka affairs.

The controversy arises from serious allegations, involving the Dharmasthala temple and buried bodies, extended to accusations against Reddy. Senthil remains firm in legally pursuing those responsible for damaging allegations against his reputation. The state's SIT is currently investigating, following the complainant's arrest for perjury related to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

