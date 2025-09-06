Left Menu

Punjab's Crisis: A Call for Central Support Amidst Devastation

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema accuses PM Narendra Modi of neglecting Punjab by not releasing Rs 60,000 crore in pending funds. The state faces severe losses from GST implementation and lacks relief for flood-hit areas. Cheema demands immediate action from the central government.

Updated: 06-09-2025 21:14 IST
In a scathing critique, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring Punjab's pleas for financial aid. Cheema claims the central government has failed to release crucial funds totaling Rs 60,000 crore, leaving the state in a precarious situation amidst worsening flood conditions.

During a press meeting, Cheema highlighted the financial difficulties exacerbated by recent floods and delays in the disbursement of the rural development fund. He expressed discontent over the lack of response from the central government, despite Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's formal communication to PM Modi addressing the financial crisis and requiring prompt attention.

Cheema stressed the gravity of the situation, noting that flooding has impacted millions and decimated key sectors of the state's economy. As Punjab grapples with its worst flood disaster in 50 years, the finance minister has urged the government to prioritize the state's immediate needs and release the promised financial aid without delay.

