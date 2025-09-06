Punjab's Crisis: A Call for Central Support Amidst Devastation

In a scathing critique, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring Punjab's pleas for financial aid. Cheema claims the central government has failed to release crucial funds totaling Rs 60,000 crore, leaving the state in a precarious situation amidst worsening flood conditions.

During a press meeting, Cheema highlighted the financial difficulties exacerbated by recent floods and delays in the disbursement of the rural development fund. He expressed discontent over the lack of response from the central government, despite Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's formal communication to PM Modi addressing the financial crisis and requiring prompt attention.

Cheema stressed the gravity of the situation, noting that flooding has impacted millions and decimated key sectors of the state's economy. As Punjab grapples with its worst flood disaster in 50 years, the finance minister has urged the government to prioritize the state's immediate needs and release the promised financial aid without delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)