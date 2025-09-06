India and France Unite for Peace in Ukraine: A Strategic Partnership

In a significant step towards global peace, India and France have reaffirmed their commitment to end the conflict in Ukraine. After a phone call between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, both leaders highlighted their determination to work towards a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

The conversation also focused on strengthening the India-France strategic partnership, which plays a pivotal role in various sectors such as defense, science, and technology. The two leaders positively reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation and emphasized continuing their collaborative efforts to foster global stability.

Macron's recent collaboration with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, alongside conversations with other global figures, underscores the critical international focus on resolving the Ukraine conflict. Meanwhile, India maintains its stance for peace through dialogue and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)