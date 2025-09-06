Left Menu

Punjab Flood Crisis: Government's Inaction Under Fire

Bhupesh Baghel criticizes the state and central government's handling of Punjab's floods, labeling them as 'insensitive'. Congress is actively distributing relief, while the death toll reaches 46 with thousands affected. Relief operations continue amid worsening weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 21:42 IST
Punjab Flood Crisis: Government's Inaction Under Fire
Former Chhattisgarh CM and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of devastating floods in Punjab, senior Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has criticized both the state and central governments for their alleged failure. Speaking on Saturday, Baghel described the situation as a 'failure' of governance, blaming the lack of information on damages to crops and loss of life on government ineffectiveness. He accused them of leaving residents to fend for themselves.

Baghel further lambasted the government's insensitivity, highlighting that relief materials, including essential drinking water and food, are not being adequately supplied. 'The Prime Minister hasn't even tweeted about the situation,' Baghel remarked, underscoring the perceived neglect from authorities. Meanwhile, Congress claims to support victims, sending party workers to assess the damage and distribute relief supplies.

The flood crisis has impacted approximately 24,930 individuals, primarily in Fazilka district's Jalalabad and Fazilka constituencies. Reports state that 40 villages are inundated, and 17 government buildings have suffered flood damage. Authorities have established 30 relief camps and shifted around 4,200 people to safety with ongoing efforts hampered by persistent rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maduro Defies US Military Presence in Caribbean

Maduro Defies US Military Presence in Caribbean

 Venezuela
2
Devastation in Borno: Boko Haram's Deadly Assault on Darul Jamal

Devastation in Borno: Boko Haram's Deadly Assault on Darul Jamal

 Nigeria
3
Tragedy Strikes as Rescue Boat Capsizes in Flood-Hit Pakistan

Tragedy Strikes as Rescue Boat Capsizes in Flood-Hit Pakistan

 Global
4
Epic Rivalry Reaches Climax: Sinner vs. Alcaraz in US Open Final Showdown

Epic Rivalry Reaches Climax: Sinner vs. Alcaraz in US Open Final Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025