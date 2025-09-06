Punjab Flood Crisis: Government's Inaction Under Fire

In the wake of devastating floods in Punjab, senior Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has criticized both the state and central governments for their alleged failure. Speaking on Saturday, Baghel described the situation as a 'failure' of governance, blaming the lack of information on damages to crops and loss of life on government ineffectiveness. He accused them of leaving residents to fend for themselves.

Baghel further lambasted the government's insensitivity, highlighting that relief materials, including essential drinking water and food, are not being adequately supplied. 'The Prime Minister hasn't even tweeted about the situation,' Baghel remarked, underscoring the perceived neglect from authorities. Meanwhile, Congress claims to support victims, sending party workers to assess the damage and distribute relief supplies.

The flood crisis has impacted approximately 24,930 individuals, primarily in Fazilka district's Jalalabad and Fazilka constituencies. Reports state that 40 villages are inundated, and 17 government buildings have suffered flood damage. Authorities have established 30 relief camps and shifted around 4,200 people to safety with ongoing efforts hampered by persistent rainfall.

