BJP Steps Up for Farmers Amid Rain Havoc in Karnataka

In Karnataka, BJP President B Y Vijayendra urged district presidents to assess rain-related agricultural distress, working alongside MLAs and MPs. He emphasized the need to address farmers' issues swiftly.

Vijayendra criticized the Congress for neglecting the plight of farmers during this critical time. He reinforced BJP's commitment to listening and providing support.

Affected areas include Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir, Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Shivamogga, where severe weather has devastated crops like tur, cotton, and maize.

(With inputs from agencies.)