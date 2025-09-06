BJP Steps Up for Farmers Amid Rain Havoc in Karnataka
Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra urges district presidents to visit rain-affected areas, evaluating farmers' distress alongside MLAs and MPs. He criticized the Congress government for neglecting farmers, stressing the BJP's role in listening to and addressing agricultural grievances in regions like Kalaburagi, Raichur, and Malnad.
In Karnataka, BJP President B Y Vijayendra urged district presidents to assess rain-related agricultural distress, working alongside MLAs and MPs. He emphasized the need to address farmers' issues swiftly.
Vijayendra criticized the Congress for neglecting the plight of farmers during this critical time. He reinforced BJP's commitment to listening and providing support.
Affected areas include Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir, Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Shivamogga, where severe weather has devastated crops like tur, cotton, and maize.
