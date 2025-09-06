Tripura's Generous Aid: CM Saha's Rs 5 Crore Contribution to Flood-Hit Himachal
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced a Rs 5 crore contribution to aid relief efforts in flood-ravaged Himachal Pradesh. In discussions with Himachal's CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Saha expressed solidarity with the affected families, highlighting the severe impact of landslides, floods, and cloudbursts.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has pledged a contribution of Rs 5 crore to assist relief efforts in the flood-stricken region of Himachal Pradesh.
In a direct discussion with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Saha conveyed his sympathies and solidarity with the residents of the affected state.
Since June 20, the onset of the monsoon has resulted in 133 major landslides, 95 flash floods, and 45 cloudbursts, causing significant devastation in Himachal Pradesh as noted by Saha on social media, emphasizing Tripura's commitment to assisting their northern counterparts.
