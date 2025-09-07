Left Menu

Trump Faces Pressure as Israeli Protesters Demand Action on Gaza War

In Tel Aviv, thousands rallied to urge President Trump to help end the Gaza war and secure the release of hostages. As tensions mount, the desperation among Israelis grows with calls for negotiations and a ceasefire, amidst persistent clashes in Gaza City.

In a powerful display of dissent, thousands of Israelis rallied in Tel Aviv on Saturday night, calling on U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene in the ongoing Gaza conflict. The demonstrators demanded a resolution and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Protesters packed the area outside military headquarters, displaying Israeli flags and placards featuring hostage images. The protest encapsulated growing frustrations over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approach, accused of endangering hostages during military operations in Gaza City.

With Washington engaged in negotiations, Trump faces pressure to deliver a solution. International criticism mounts as the humanitarian crisis escalates in Gaza, while Israeli officials call for a strategic compromise to secure peace and the hostages' freedom.

