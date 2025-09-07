Bharat Jodo Yatra: A Transformative Political Milestone

The Bharat Jodo Yatra marked its third anniversary and has been hailed by the Congress as a pivotal event in Indian politics. Launched at Kanyakumari, the march aimed to draw attention to critical issues like economic inequality, social polarization, and political authoritarianism, according to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Commencing at the Swami Vivekananda rock memorial, the Yatra saw Rahul Gandhi and over 200 participants covering 4,000 km on foot from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Lasting over 145 days, the journey spanned 12 states and 2 Union Territories, illustrating its vast impact.

Throughout the march, Gandhi engaged in multiple public avenues, addressing 12 public meetings, 100 street corners, and 13 press conferences, in addition to over 275 planned walking interactions. The Yatra attracted participation from various societal segments, including film celebrities, military veterans, and political leaders, leaving a lasting impact.