Opposition's Strategy for Vice Presidential Polls: An Ideological Contest

Opposition MPs are gearing up for the September 9 vice-presidential polls with a rigorous preparation schedule on Monday. According to sources within the INDIA bloc, a 'mock poll' is slated to be held in the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan at 2:30 PM following a briefing on the voting procedure.

Later in the evening, at 7:30 PM, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will host a dinner for the opposition MPs at the Parliament annexe. This vice-presidential race is a direct battle between NDA's C P Radhakrishnan from Tamil Nadu and the joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy from Telangana.

Though the numbers favor the ruling NDA, the opposition describes the election as an ideological battle. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Secretary-General P C Mody, the election's returning officer, confirmed that the polling will take place on Tuesday in Room No. F-101, Vasudha, Parliament House, from 10 AM to 5 PM.

(With inputs from agencies.)