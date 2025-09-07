Left Menu

Escalation in the Middle East: Houthi Drone Hits Israel

A drone attack by Yemen's Houthi militants hit Israel's southern Ramon Airport, closing airspace and disrupting flights. Several drones were launched, with at least one reaching Israeli territory. Past incidents, like a May Houthi missile hit, have escalated tensions, leading to Israeli retaliatory strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 07-09-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 18:09 IST
Escalation in the Middle East: Houthi Drone Hits Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A drone attack launched by the Houthi militant group from Yemen has struck Israel's southern Ramon Airport, forcing a closure of airspace and suspending flights, the Israeli military confirmed on Sunday.

While Israel's defense systems intercepted several drones outside its borders, at least one drone reached its target near the Ramon International Airport, located close to Eilat, Israel's southernmost city.

The incident follows a previous attack in May, where a Houthi missile landed near Israel's main airport, slightly injuring four individuals and prompting airlines to halt flights to Israel for extended periods. In response, Israeli forces targeted and destroyed Sanaa's main airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Advocates 'One Nation, One Election': Reform or Risk?

BJP Advocates 'One Nation, One Election': Reform or Risk?

 India
2
Hope After C-Section: Rising Success of VBAC Deliveries

Hope After C-Section: Rising Success of VBAC Deliveries

 India
3
Opposition's Challenge: Vice Presidential Election Showdown

Opposition's Challenge: Vice Presidential Election Showdown

 India
4
Family Feud Sparks Deadly Revenge Murder in Pune

Family Feud Sparks Deadly Revenge Murder in Pune

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025