Escalation in the Middle East: Houthi Drone Hits Israel

A drone attack launched by the Houthi militant group from Yemen has struck Israel's southern Ramon Airport, forcing a closure of airspace and suspending flights, the Israeli military confirmed on Sunday.

While Israel's defense systems intercepted several drones outside its borders, at least one drone reached its target near the Ramon International Airport, located close to Eilat, Israel's southernmost city.

The incident follows a previous attack in May, where a Houthi missile landed near Israel's main airport, slightly injuring four individuals and prompting airlines to halt flights to Israel for extended periods. In response, Israeli forces targeted and destroyed Sanaa's main airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)