Modi's Humble Stance: BJP Workshop Highlights GST Reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a BJP workshop, where MPs celebrated GST reforms. Modi's presence was marked by his choice to sit among ordinary members, symbolizing humility. The workshop featured sessions on Parliament’s work, government successes, and GST benefits, with a briefing on the vice-presidential election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 18:48 IST
In a gesture of humility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a workshop for BJP MPs on Sunday, where the members lauded the GST reforms. The event is part of the party's nationwide effort to promote the benefits of these economic changes.

Remarkably, Modi opted to sit in the last row, blending in with fellow party workers rather than assuming a position of prominence. This act was highlighted by Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan as an embodiment of the BJP's philosophy that every member is a karyakarta, or worker.

The two-day workshop featured various sessions on parliamentary work and the successes of the government, including a detailed look at GST benefits and other achievements like Operation Sindoor. MPs were also set to receive briefings on the upcoming vice-presidential election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

