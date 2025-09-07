Left Menu

Onam Feast Controversy Amid Police Custody Allegations

Amid a police custody controversy, Congress leader Adoor Prakash defended opposition leader V D Satheesan's attendance at the Chief Minister's Onam feast. The incident at Kunnamkulam police station emerged after the feast. Former KPCC chief K Sudhakaran criticized Satheesan for attending the event in light of these allegations.

Updated: 07-09-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 19:57 IST
  India

Amid a swirling controversy over alleged police custodial torture at Kunnamkulam police station, senior Congress figure Adoor Prakash defended the actions of opposition leader V D Satheesan. Prakash justified Satheesan's attendance at the Chief Minister's Onam feast, asserting that the reports of the incident only surfaced after the event.

Prakash emphasized that neither he nor Satheesan were aware of the situation when they participated in the feast, responding to criticism from Congress veteran K Sudhakaran. Sudhakaran had publicly denounced Satheesan's presence at the celebration, given the emerging details of police misconduct.

The incident involved Youth Congress leader V S Sujith, allegedly tortured by police, leading to the suspension of four officers. Satheesan warned that protests would grow if no decisive action is taken against those implicated. The incident has sparked widespread concern over police practices.

