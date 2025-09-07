Left Menu

U.S.-Kazakhstan Trade Talks: A New Chapter in Strategic Partnership

U.S. President Donald Trump highlighted a positive dialogue with Kazakhstan's President Tokayev, focusing on trade after new tariffs. The enhanced strategic partnership between the nations emphasizes security and commerce. Kazakhstan's key exports to the U.S. include crude oil, uranium, and ferroalloys, totaling $4.2 billion in trade turnover.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about his recent discussion with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noting their talks were beneficial. As Trump departed the White House for the U.S. Open men's tennis final, he shared brief insights with reporters.

In a preceding letter, Tokayev signaled a readiness for meaningful trade discussions, following the imposition of a 25% tariff on Kazakh goods by the U.S. The bilateral relationship, strengthened with a strategic partnership in 2017, focuses on security and trade cooperation.

The U.S.-Kazakhstan trade reached $4.2 billion in 2024, marking a slight increase from the previous year. Kazakhstan exports primarily crude oil, making up 56.2% of its U.S. trade, followed by uranium, silver, and ferroalloys.

