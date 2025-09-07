U.S.-Kazakhstan Trade Talks: A New Chapter in Strategic Partnership

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about his recent discussion with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noting their talks were beneficial. As Trump departed the White House for the U.S. Open men's tennis final, he shared brief insights with reporters.

In a preceding letter, Tokayev signaled a readiness for meaningful trade discussions, following the imposition of a 25% tariff on Kazakh goods by the U.S. The bilateral relationship, strengthened with a strategic partnership in 2017, focuses on security and trade cooperation.

The U.S.-Kazakhstan trade reached $4.2 billion in 2024, marking a slight increase from the previous year. Kazakhstan exports primarily crude oil, making up 56.2% of its U.S. trade, followed by uranium, silver, and ferroalloys.

(With inputs from agencies.)