Trump Signals Possible Intensification of Russia Sanctions Amid Ongoing Ukraine Conflict
U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated readiness to escalate sanctions against Russia, hinting at a possible 'second phase' in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This marks a potential increase in pressure despite Trump's previous hesitations as he continues efforts to broker peace with Moscow.
President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested the potential for intensifying sanctions against Russia, marking his closest indication yet of a willingness to escalate the economic pressure due to the war in Ukraine. Although Trump has often threatened such measures, he has held back as he seeks to advance peace negotiations.
Trump's comments reflect an increasingly assertive stance but came without a definitive commitment to exact actions or details on what the second phase of sanctions might involve. When pressed by a reporter at the White House regarding readiness for a second phase, Trump affirmed, "Yeah, I am," without further specifics.
Trump has expressed frustration with ongoing conflict, having predicted a swift resolution following his January inauguration. Earlier, Trump defended prior actions against Russia, including tariffs on India's exports to the U.S., amid India's continued purchases of Russian energy. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent proposed that secondary tariffs on Russian oil purchasers could pressure Russia's economy and President Putin while potentially forcing negotiations.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- sanctions
- Russia
- Ukraine
- peace talks
- tariffs
- oil
- buyers
- economy
- negotiations
ALSO READ
Turmoil in Bihar: Police Clash with Locals
Sanctions and Strategy: A Push for Peace Talks in Ukraine
Security Personnel Foil Maoist Conspiracy in Bijapur Forest Bust
OPEC+ Members to Boost Oil Output Amid Optimistic Economic Outlook
Internal Turmoil: The Power Struggle Within Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir