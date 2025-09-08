Trump Announces European Leader Visits Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Amid escalating tensions in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that European leaders are set to visit the United States early this week for discussions aimed at resolving the war.

Trump informed reporters of the upcoming meetings after attending the U.S. Open in New York City. He indicated plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon, though specific details about the European leaders involved were not disclosed.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the conflict's status following a significant Russian air assault on Kyiv, Trump remained hopeful for a resolution, asserting, "The Russia-Ukraine situation, we're going to get it done."