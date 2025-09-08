Left Menu

Trump Announces European Leader Visits Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

President Donald Trump revealed that European leaders will visit the U.S. to negotiate an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Speaking after the U.S. Open, he mentioned forthcoming talks with Vladimir Putin and expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of the war, but remained optimistic about its resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 05:25 IST
Trump Announces European Leader Visits Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions
Donald Trump

Amid escalating tensions in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that European leaders are set to visit the United States early this week for discussions aimed at resolving the war.

Trump informed reporters of the upcoming meetings after attending the U.S. Open in New York City. He indicated plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon, though specific details about the European leaders involved were not disclosed.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the conflict's status following a significant Russian air assault on Kyiv, Trump remained hopeful for a resolution, asserting, "The Russia-Ukraine situation, we're going to get it done."

TRENDING

1
Political Uncertainty Engulfs France Amid Confidence Vote

Political Uncertainty Engulfs France Amid Confidence Vote

 Global
2
Volatile Markets: Rate Cuts, Political Uncertainty, and Rising Gold Prices

Volatile Markets: Rate Cuts, Political Uncertainty, and Rising Gold Prices

 Global
3
Japan's Prime Minister Resigns: A Looming Era of Political Turmoil

Japan's Prime Minister Resigns: A Looming Era of Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Upsurge: Revised GDP Figures Rise

Japan's Economic Upsurge: Revised GDP Figures Rise

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025