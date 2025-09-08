Left Menu

Currency Turmoil: Yen Dips Amid Political Shifts

The yen fell sharply after Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's resignation, sparking uncertainty in Japan's economy and affecting global markets. The dollar also struggled due to weak U.S. jobs data, influencing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut. Investors are closely watching political and financial developments worldwide.

The Japanese yen experienced a significant drop on Monday following the resignation of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, thrusting Japan into a period of potential political uncertainty. The yen's decline was mirrored in its exchange rates with the euro and sterling, raising concerns among investors about future economic strategies.

With Ishiba stepping down, market focus has turned to potential successors who may advocate for looser fiscal policies, such as LDP's Sanae Takaichi. Former Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi's candidacy marked the beginning of the political stir, while Japan's economic pulse stayed steady, bolstered by unexpected GDP growth data. Meanwhile, Japanese stocks rose, although government bonds held steady amid the turbulence.

Globally, the dollar struggled following discouraging U.S. jobs data, suggesting the likelihood of an imminent Federal Reserve rate cut. This development further influenced currency trends, with sterling and the euro showing minor fluctuations. As the financial landscape shifts, attention remains fixed on evolving economic and policy decisions on the international stage.

