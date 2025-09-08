Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Kerala Congress' Social Media Post

The Congress in Kerala has dismissed reports suggesting former legislator V T Balram was sacked as KPCC digital media cell chairman due to a controversial social media post. KPCC Chief Sunny Joseph clarified that Balram continues in his role, but the social media wing might be reorganized ahead of elections.

The Congress in Kerala has publicly refuted media claims that former legislator V T Balram was ousted from his position as head of the KPCC's digital media cell following a contentious social media post entitled 'bidis and Bihar.'

KPCC Chief Sunny Joseph emphasized that these social media updates are crafted by professional party supporters and not directly by Balram. Furthermore, Joseph called out certain media and CPI(M) leaders for allegedly exploiting the situation to harm Balram's reputation.

He stressed that no disciplinary action was taken against Balram, who also serves as KPCC Vice President. However, there is consideration for a potential reconfiguration of the social media team ahead of the upcoming elections. Joseph acknowledged an earlier misstep that led to the deletion of the problematic post.

