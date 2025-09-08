BJD Mourns the Loss of Veteran Leader Rajendra Dholakia

Veteran BJD leader Rajendra Dholakia passed away at the age of 68 in a Chennai hospital. Dholakia, suffering from kidney-related ailments, was a prominent four-time MLA elected from the Nuapada seat.

Having served as a minister in the Naveen Patnaik cabinet from 2022 to 2024, Dholakia's notable political career included a remarkable victory with a margin of 61,822 votes in the 2024 polls. His death reduces the BJD's presence in the state assembly to 50 members.

Condolences poured in from across the political spectrum. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, BJD president Naveen Patnaik, and other political leaders expressed deep sorrow, remembering Dholakia's dedication to the party and his public service contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)