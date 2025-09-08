Left Menu

BJD Mourns the Loss of Veteran Leader Rajendra Dholakia

Veteran BJD leader Rajendra Dholakia passed away at 68 in Chennai due to kidney ailments. A four-time MLA and former minister, his death leaves a significant void in the party, reducing its assembly strength. Politicians across party lines offered condolences, highlighting his contributions to public service and the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-09-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 13:33 IST
BJD Mourns the Loss of Veteran Leader Rajendra Dholakia
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran BJD leader Rajendra Dholakia passed away at the age of 68 in a Chennai hospital. Dholakia, suffering from kidney-related ailments, was a prominent four-time MLA elected from the Nuapada seat.

Having served as a minister in the Naveen Patnaik cabinet from 2022 to 2024, Dholakia's notable political career included a remarkable victory with a margin of 61,822 votes in the 2024 polls. His death reduces the BJD's presence in the state assembly to 50 members.

Condolences poured in from across the political spectrum. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, BJD president Naveen Patnaik, and other political leaders expressed deep sorrow, remembering Dholakia's dedication to the party and his public service contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fatal Gas Leak Sparks Inquiry in Madhya Pradesh Factory Tragedy

Fatal Gas Leak Sparks Inquiry in Madhya Pradesh Factory Tragedy

 India
2
India and Israel Strengthen Ties with New Investment Treaty

India and Israel Strengthen Ties with New Investment Treaty

 India
3
SPJIMR Shines: Top Global Rankings Affirm Excellence

SPJIMR Shines: Top Global Rankings Affirm Excellence

 India
4
Can GM Crops Revolutionize Modern Agriculture?

Can GM Crops Revolutionize Modern Agriculture?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025