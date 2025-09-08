Thaksin Shinawatra's Unexpected Return to Bangkok Amidst Legal Battles
Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra arrived in Bangkok from Dubai, just a day before a crucial court ruling that could lead to imprisonment. Initially planning to visit Singapore for medical reasons, he diverted to Dubai due to immigration delays and logistical issues at Singapore's airport.
In a surprise move, Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra returned to Bangkok on Monday. He arrived from Dubai, catching many off guard with the timing of his return, which comes just a day before a pivotal court ruling that might see him facing jail time.
Video footage captured Thaksin stepping out of a private jet at Don Mueang International Airport, marking his return after living in self-imposed exile since 2008. Originally, he intended to visit Singapore for medical reasons but had to shift plans due to unforeseen immigration delays and airport scheduling constraints.
Judges at the Supreme Court are set to decide on Tuesday if his 2023 return to Thailand was mishandled. The outcome could enforce an eight-year imprisonment linked to cases of graft and abuse of power, adding another chapter to Thaksin's complex political saga.
