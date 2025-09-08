Left Menu

Thaksin Shinawatra's Unexpected Return to Bangkok Amidst Legal Battles

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra arrived in Bangkok from Dubai, just a day before a crucial court ruling that could lead to imprisonment. Initially planning to visit Singapore for medical reasons, he diverted to Dubai due to immigration delays and logistical issues at Singapore's airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:34 IST
Thaksin Shinawatra's Unexpected Return to Bangkok Amidst Legal Battles
Thaksin Shinawatra
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a surprise move, Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra returned to Bangkok on Monday. He arrived from Dubai, catching many off guard with the timing of his return, which comes just a day before a pivotal court ruling that might see him facing jail time.

Video footage captured Thaksin stepping out of a private jet at Don Mueang International Airport, marking his return after living in self-imposed exile since 2008. Originally, he intended to visit Singapore for medical reasons but had to shift plans due to unforeseen immigration delays and airport scheduling constraints.

Judges at the Supreme Court are set to decide on Tuesday if his 2023 return to Thailand was mishandled. The outcome could enforce an eight-year imprisonment linked to cases of graft and abuse of power, adding another chapter to Thaksin's complex political saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Leads in Eco-Innovation: Semiconductor Wafers from Red Mud

India Leads in Eco-Innovation: Semiconductor Wafers from Red Mud

 India
2
Israel's 'Mighty Hurricane': Airstrikes on Gaza Amid Last Warning to Hamas

Israel's 'Mighty Hurricane': Airstrikes on Gaza Amid Last Warning to Hamas

 Global
3
Power Crisis Deepens in Ukraine After Russian Strikes

Power Crisis Deepens in Ukraine After Russian Strikes

 Global
4
BJD's Equidistant Stance: Abstention in VP Polls

BJD's Equidistant Stance: Abstention in VP Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025