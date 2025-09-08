Arrest of Liberation War Veteran in Bangladesh Sparks Controversy

In a move underscoring Bangladesh's turbulent political landscape, police have arrested Abu Alam Shahid Khan, a 1971 Liberation War veteran and vocal critic of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. Khan becomes the latest in a string of government critics facing detention as political tensions heighten.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's detective branch apprehended Khan under undisclosed charges, as per a statement following his arrest. Concurrently, authorities detained five others linked to impromptu protests against the regime. These flash marches are often associated with activists from the now-defunct Awami League of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Khan's arrest mirrors actions against other prominent critics, including ex-vice-chancellor Professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah and law professor Hafizur Rahman Curzon. Their detainment is part of a broader crackdown on dissent following the controversial 'July Uprising' student protests, which led to Hasina's resignation after a 15-year reign.

