Arrest of Liberation War Veteran in Bangladesh Sparks Controversy

The arrest of Abu Alam Shahid Khan, a Liberation War veteran and critic of Muhammad Yunus's interim government, highlights ongoing political tensions in Bangladesh. Khan is among several dissenting voices recently detained by Dhaka police amid allegations of involvement in activist protests opposing the ousted Awami League government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka/Newdelhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:24 IST
In a move underscoring Bangladesh's turbulent political landscape, police have arrested Abu Alam Shahid Khan, a 1971 Liberation War veteran and vocal critic of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. Khan becomes the latest in a string of government critics facing detention as political tensions heighten.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's detective branch apprehended Khan under undisclosed charges, as per a statement following his arrest. Concurrently, authorities detained five others linked to impromptu protests against the regime. These flash marches are often associated with activists from the now-defunct Awami League of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Khan's arrest mirrors actions against other prominent critics, including ex-vice-chancellor Professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah and law professor Hafizur Rahman Curzon. Their detainment is part of a broader crackdown on dissent following the controversial 'July Uprising' student protests, which led to Hasina's resignation after a 15-year reign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

