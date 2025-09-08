French Political Crisis Looms with Confidence Vote

French Prime Minister François Bayrou faces a crucial confidence vote that threatens to unseat him, marking France's fourth change in leadership within two years. The potential ousting could plunge the euro zone's second-largest economy deeper into economic and political disarray.

Bayrou's minority government struggles with mounting domestic challenges, amid external pressures from Russia's war in Ukraine and rising tensions with China and the United States. A failed vote endangers France's debt management and risks further credit downgrades.

Political leaders, including hard-left France Unbowed's Manuel Bompard, express relief at the potential government downfall, reflecting widespread opposition. Macron may need a new prime minister, potentially from the center-left Socialists, challenging alliances and escalating social unrest.

